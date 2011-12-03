DomovNovinky

Zomrel Stephen Hawking, najväčšia ikona súčasnej vedy

Streda 14.marec 2018, Autor: Michal Bajánek
Zomrel jeden z najuznávanejších vedcov súčasnosti Stephen Hawking.

Podľa vyhlásenia jeho rodiny zomrel doma vo svojom dome v Cambridge v spánku. Stephen Hawking trpel vážnym zdravotným postihnutím ALS (amyotrofická laterálna skleróza). Postupne ochrnul na celom tele a stratil hlas. Vďaka softvéru Equalizer a EZKeys mohol v rozprávať, robiť prednášky či písať emaily.

Do povedomia bežných ľudí sa dostal vďaka sérii popularizačných kníh. Najnámejšia bola kniha Stručné dejiny času.

Jeho pohľad na fyziku bavil a pútal a k fascinácii vedou viedol stámilióny ak nie miliardy ľudí. Čítali sme jeho knihy po desaťročia, bavili sa nad jeho fyzikálnymi stávkami a rozmýšlali nad jeho myšlienkami o spoločnosti. Už bohužiaľ nebudeme. Najväčšia ikona súčasnej vedy odišla vo veku 76 rokov v Pí deň roku 2018.

Česť jeho pamiatke.

Svet smúti, z kondolencií vyberáme:

 

 

 

ZDROJ: theguardian

Stephen Hawking
Re: Zomrel Stephen Hawking, najväčšia ikona súčasnej vedy

14. marec 2018 - 19:21 poslal RP

R.I.P.

