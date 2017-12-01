Betaverzia AIDA64 odhalila 57 nových Intel procesorov

- Recenzie
Piatok 1.december 2017, Autor: Martin Klokner
Zdá sa, že spoločnosť Intel pripravuje nové mobilné a desktopové procesory, pričom betaverzia AIDA64 ich odhalila. Celkovo je pripravovaných 57 nových, ešte neuvedených procesorov.
Poznámky k vydaniu z AID64 Extreme beta verzie 5.92.4397 prezradili niekoľko nových procesorov, všetky sú z 8. a 9. generácie a to od najnižších Core i3, až po najvyššie modely série Core i9. Pokiaľ ide už o samotné procesory, tie sú uvedené nižšie:
- · Identification of Intel Core i7-8000H Series (aka Coffee Lake-H MB)
- · Identification of Intel Core i9-8000H Series (aka Coffee Lake-H MB)
- · Identification of Intel Xeon E-21xx(G) (aka Coffee Lake-S WS)
- · Identification of Intel Xeon E-21xxM (aka Coffee Lake-H WS)
- · Intel Processor Number detection for Celeron G4900, G4900T, G4920, G4930, G4930T, G4950
- · Intel Processor Number detection for Core i3-8000, 8000T, 8020, 8020T, 8100T, 8120, 8120T, 8300T, 8320, 8320T, 9000, 9000T, 9100, 9100T, 9300, 9300T
- · Intel Processor Number detection for Core i5-8300H, 8400B, 8400H, 8400T, 8420, 8420T, 8500, 8500B, 8500T, 8550, 8650, 8650K, 9400, 9400T, 9500, 9600, 9600K
- · Intel Processor Number detection for Core i7-8670, 8670T, 8700B, 8700T, 8750H, 8850H
- · Intel Processor Number detection for Core i9-8950HK
- · Intel Processor Number detection for Pentium Gold G5400, G5400T, G5420, G5420T, G5500, G5500T, G5600, G5600T, G5620
- · Intel Processor Number detection for Xeon E-2176M, 2186M
Celkovo beta verzia AIDA64 pridáva podporu pre 57 nových procesorov Intel. Napriek tomu, že mobilné procesory Coffee Lake už dlhú dobu fungujú, je to prvý solídny zdroj, ktorý zverejňuje konkrétne modely, ktoré uvidíme pri debutoch čipov.
Zdroj: Tom's HW
