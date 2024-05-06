The innermost stars of our galaxy might be "immortal"

This idea arises from new research suggesting a possible new class of stars near the center of the Milky Way, where dark matter might be causing their unusual behavior. These stars, which are unusually young and located in a very unfavorable environment for star formation, could be stabilized by the process of dark matter annihilation, which would mean constant regeneration and prevention of gravitational collapse.

Inside these stars, dark matter could create additional outward pressure that might outweigh nuclear fusion, the common mechanism by which stars produce energy. As a result, these stars could represent a new type of star. On the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram, which classifies stars by their temperature and luminosity, they would appear as a new category of stars. It is hypothesized that such stars could form an entirely new population characterized by extraordinary longevity. They are called dark stars, and it was previously assumed that they might have existed in the early stages of the universe.

Further studies and observations with new telescopes may provide more information and confirm or refute the hypothesis of the existence of dark stars in our galaxy.

The article with the results of this research can be found at this link.

By the way, an excellent video on the topic of dark stars is from PBS Space Time, and you can find it here.

Image: Credit: Image created by OpenAI's DALL-E 2, used with permission