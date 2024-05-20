G.SKILL Launches Ripjaws M5 RGB Series DDR5 High-Performance Memory

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is announcing the release of Ripjaws M5 RGB, a high-performance RGB DDR5 memory series designed for the latest DDR5-enabled Intel platforms. At launch, initial specifications will be offered up to DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102 96GB (2x48GB). Available in matte black or matte white aluminum heatspreaders and features customizable RGB lighting, the Ripjaws M5 RGB is an ideal memory kit for a wide variety of PC builds and themes.

Designed for Stylish Performance

Available in matte white or matte black aluminum heatspreaders and standing at 41mm tall, the Ripjaws M5 RGB series is designed for a minimalistic look and features customizable RGB lighting to match a wide variety of PC build themes.

Experience High Performance DDR5

Designed for high-speed DDR5 performance and constructed with high-screened ICs, Ripjaws M5 RGB offers overclocked specifications in a variety of speeds, timings, and kit capacity configurations – up to DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102 96GB (2x48GB) – making this an ideal choice for performance PC builds. For a list of launch specifications, please refer to the table below.

Intel XMP 3.0 Profile Support and Availability

Ripjaws M5 RGB comes with Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclock profile support, which allow users to overclock the memory kit by simply enabling XMP in the BIOS with a compatible motherboard and processor. This new memory series will roll out to G.SKILL authorized distribution partners starting May 2024.

Source: Press release