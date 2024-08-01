G.SKILL Announces DDR5-6400 CL30 Low Latency DDR5 Memory Specification

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is releasing an overclock memory specification with ultra-low latency at DDR5-6400 CL30-39-39-102 in 32GB (2x16GB) kit capacity. This high performance specification will be available under the Trident Z5 RGB and Trident Z5 Royal series with Intel XMP 3.0 overclock profile support, as well as under the Trident Z5 Neo RGB and Trident Z5 Royal Neo series with AMD EXPO overclock profile support.