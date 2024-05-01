Did you know? Asus

Taipei 1989: The story of ASUS doesn't begin with a simple coffee shop meeting. It goes back to a time when Taiwan was not yet the technological powerhouse it is today. Companies like IBM had priority access to new Intel processors, leaving Taiwanese companies waiting up to six months for prototype access. It was in this environment that four engineers, T.H. Tung, Ted Hsu, Wayne Hsieh, and M.T. Liao, decided to combine their expertise, gained from working at Acer, to create something new.

1989-1990: Their dedication quickly paid off. Within eight months, ASUS introduced the Cache 386/33 and ISA 486/25 – two innovative motherboards for personal computers. These motherboards found their way into leading industry products from companies like IBM and ALR, marking a turning point for ASUS and Taiwan's position on the global IT scene.

Throughout the 1990s: ASUS thrived during the 1990s. They established a long-lasting partnership with Intel, independently developed the ISA-486 motherboard (earning praise from Intel), and expanded beyond motherboards into graphics cards, networking products, and laptops. Their pioneering spirit led them to develop the first dual-socket motherboard for the Intel Pentium processor in 1995.

2000-Present: The success of the Eee PC™ in 2007 revolutionized the PC industry and solidified ASUS's position as a leader in mobile computing. Today, ASUS stands among the global technology giants. They are the world's leading motherboard, graphics card, monitor, and cooling system brand, and one of the top three consumer notebook vendors. They are also a pioneer in new mobile trends like virtual and augmented reality. Their commitment to quality and innovation has garnered them numerous awards and a loyal customer base worldwide.

ASUS isn't just about hardware. They're continuously exploring the future of technology, developing smart home solutions with Zenbo, their intelligent robot, and delving into the world of the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics.

From a small startup to a global leader, ASUS's journey is an inspiring tale of dedication, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. They continue to shape the future of technology, offering products that enhance our lives and redefine the boundaries of what's possible.