Endorfy Arx 500 ARGB – Reaching for the Stars

Endorfy recently introduced the Arx 500 ARGB case, which promises excellent cooling right out of the box thanks to its four 140x140mm fans. The Arx 500, like its larger counterpart the Arx 700, is the first line of cases designed and manufactured by Endorfy – their first in-house cases.

Endorfy Arx 500 ARGB - Introduction and Specifications

The Endorfy Arx 500 is available in two versions: without illuminated fans or with ARGB fans. Both versions are available only in black, with a white variant not yet offered by Endorfy. We’ll see if this color will be added in the future.

The Arx 500 is suitable for motherboards with a maximum ATX format, and despite this format, the case is relatively compact, which many will find appealing – it appears to be somewhere between a Mini ITX and a standard ATX case.